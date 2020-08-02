HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.69 ($68.19).

Shares of HEI opened at €47.20 ($53.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a one year high of €70.38 ($79.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.44.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

