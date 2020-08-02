Highwoods Properties Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of HIW opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after buying an additional 2,853,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,156,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

