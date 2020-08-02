Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Boosted by Barrington Research

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $702.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HealthStream by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HealthStream by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

