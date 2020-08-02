Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

NYSE HUN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 236,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

