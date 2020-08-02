SunTrust Banks Comments on Independent Bank Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

