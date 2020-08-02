Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.03, but opened at $84.93. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 10,875,090 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

