Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.40, but opened at $23.43. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 2,598,677 shares traded.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.49.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.