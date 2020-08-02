Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2,859.76, but opened at $3,051.88. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,164.68, with a volume of 8,084,785 shares.

The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,578.48 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Expedia Group Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Expedia Group Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Builders FirstSource Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Builders FirstSource Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat
Amazon.com Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Amazon.com Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Aimmune Therapeutics Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade
Aimmune Therapeutics Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade
MacroGenics Trading Down 5% Following Weak Earnings
MacroGenics Trading Down 5% Following Weak Earnings
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report