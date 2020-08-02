Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2,859.76, but opened at $3,051.88. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,164.68, with a volume of 8,084,785 shares.

The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,578.48 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

