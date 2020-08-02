Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $24.00. The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $13.21, approximately 2,221,303 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,448,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $861.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). Equities research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

