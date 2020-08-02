MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 5% Following Weak Earnings

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $25.40, approximately 974,827 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,703,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $189,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,621 shares of company stock valued at $579,600 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.84.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

