Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.15 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

