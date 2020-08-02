Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on J. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.80.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,916,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,060,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,742,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.