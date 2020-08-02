Fluor Co. (NEW)’s (FLR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306,645 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter valued at $3,561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 237,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 225,623 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

