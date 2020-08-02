KBR’s (KBR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. KBR’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

