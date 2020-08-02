KBR’s (KBR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.74%. KBR’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $636,101.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Analyst Recommendations for KBR (NYSE:KBR)

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aimmune Therapeutics Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade
Aimmune Therapeutics Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade
MacroGenics Trading Down 5% Following Weak Earnings
MacroGenics Trading Down 5% Following Weak Earnings
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Condor Hospitality Trust Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering
Fluor Co. ’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
Fluor Co. ’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
KBR’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
KBR’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report