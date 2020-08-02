Franco Nevada’s (FNV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.54.

NYSE:FNV opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

