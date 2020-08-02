Franco Nevada’s (FNV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.54.
NYSE:FNV opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
