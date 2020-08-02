Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.77.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $901.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 510.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 430,644 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 77,987 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 71,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 319.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

