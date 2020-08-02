PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $85.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 766.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in PTC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

