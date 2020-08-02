NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NEU stock opened at $374.81 on Wednesday. NewMarket has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $38,050,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in NewMarket by 9.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in NewMarket by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the second quarter worth $14,905,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 410.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

