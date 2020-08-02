NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NEU stock opened at $374.81 on Wednesday. NewMarket has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.52.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.
