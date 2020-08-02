Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

