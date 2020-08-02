$107.80 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report $107.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.58 million. RPC reported sales of $293.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $577.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.07 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $397.44 million to $711.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RES opened at $2.97 on Friday. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

