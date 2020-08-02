CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director David Allan Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 182.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 330.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRH Medical from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

CRH Medical stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

