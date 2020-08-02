$319.64 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report $319.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $530.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 455,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 103,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.65 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

