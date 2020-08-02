TheStreet Upgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

