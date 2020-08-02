Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.18 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 109,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

