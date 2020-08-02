Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

CNP stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,571,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.