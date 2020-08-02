Head to Head Contrast: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and CoreSite Realty (NASDAQ:COR)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AGNC Investment and CoreSite Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 10 0 2.71 CoreSite Realty 2 5 2 0 2.00

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $14.91, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.11%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -109.14% 14.48% 1.31% CoreSite Realty 12.77% 39.91% 3.55%

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty pays out 95.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and CoreSite Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $693.00 million 10.98 $688.00 million $2.16 6.30 CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 8.54 $75.84 million $5.10 25.30

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats CoreSite Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options ? all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

