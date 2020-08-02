Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.83 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report $472.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.43 million and the highest is $483.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $482.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,106 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,050 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 605,528 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sohu.com Lifted to C- at TheStreet
Sohu.com Lifted to C- at TheStreet
PTC Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
PTC Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet
NewMarket Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet
NewMarket Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet
$107.80 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. This Quarter
$107.80 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. This Quarter
CRH Medical Corp Short Interest Down 13.2% in July
CRH Medical Corp Short Interest Down 13.2% in July


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report