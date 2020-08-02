Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.83 Million

Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report $472.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.43 million and the highest is $483.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $482.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,106 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,050 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 605,528 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

