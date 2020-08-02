$602.28 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $602.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $601.20 million to $603.35 million. Mantech International reported sales of $579.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mantech International by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mantech International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mantech International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mantech International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

