$316.51 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $316.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $322.30 million. Infinera reported sales of $296.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

INFN stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, COO David W. Heard purchased 15,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.