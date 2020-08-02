China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 474,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.48 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

