STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) will post $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.49.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after acquiring an additional 799,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 738,262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $11,565,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.