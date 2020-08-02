Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

