Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 80,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Critical Review: International General Insuranc and PING AN INS GRP/S
Critical Review: International General Insuranc and PING AN INS GRP/S
Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion
Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion
$38.17 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc This Quarter
$38.17 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc This Quarter
$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA This Quarter
$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA This Quarter
$119.51 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation This Quarter
$119.51 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation This Quarter
$595.13 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. This Quarter
$595.13 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report