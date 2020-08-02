$38.17 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $38.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.60 million and the highest is $38.74 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $82.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $231.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.21 million to $231.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.73 million, with estimates ranging from $323.75 million to $337.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.19 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.48% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 176,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76,034 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

