$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for YPF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. YPF reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that YPF will report full-year sales of $9.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow YPF.

Get YPF alerts:

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. YPF had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YPF. HSBC lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. YPF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.69. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $17.03.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.