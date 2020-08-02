$119.51 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to announce sales of $119.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.41 million. Actuant posted sales of $158.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $501.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.18 million to $514.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $527.55 million, with estimates ranging from $474.75 million to $545.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

In other Actuant news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant in the first quarter worth about $265,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

