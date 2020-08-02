$595.13 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report sales of $595.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $553.00 million to $643.31 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $618.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

