Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

OMF stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in OneMain by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneMain by 15,961.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

