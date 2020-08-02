Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Boosted by Piper Sandler

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at $48,823,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after buying an additional 2,120,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,232,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after buying an additional 1,062,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.