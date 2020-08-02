SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

PII opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

