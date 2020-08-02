Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $525.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

FRFHF stock opened at $313.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.52. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $481.47.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $15.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.89 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

