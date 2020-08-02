Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

BIIB opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.73. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 155.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 644.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

