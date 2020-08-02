United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.93 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 36.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

