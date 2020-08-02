Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEBO. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of PEBO opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

