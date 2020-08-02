Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of SSREF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $118.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

