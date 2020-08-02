Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clarivate Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

CCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

CCC opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.82.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 125.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,261,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,063 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 51.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,800 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 16.6% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 246.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the first quarter valued at $60,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

