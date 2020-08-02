BofA Securities Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Neutral

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.50, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,800 shares of company stock worth $1,754,372. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

