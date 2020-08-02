BofA Securities Downgrades Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) to Neutral

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. BofA Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.50, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,800 shares of company stock worth $1,754,372. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Earns “Buy” Rating from National Bank Financial
Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Biogen
Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Biogen
United Community Banks Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
United Community Banks Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Peoples Bancorp Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Swiss Re Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Clarivate Analytics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
Clarivate Analytics Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report