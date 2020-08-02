Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $13.20 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.