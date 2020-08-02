Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Raised to $24.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHU. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $785.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

