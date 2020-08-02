Telsey Advisory Group Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $70.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,623,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $68,493,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,069,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

