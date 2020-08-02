Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $62.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.10. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hub Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hub Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.